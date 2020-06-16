HPD Warns of Cell Phone Payment Scams

Scammers may try to steal from you by posing as your cellular carrier. Hawaiʻi Island Police on Monday warned the public about possible cellular phone scams involving text messages regarding cell phone account bills.

In recent cases reported to police, the suspect(s) sends a text message pretending to be a telecommunications company such as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, or Sprint. They then “inform” customers that their payments have been blocked, asking customers to call them at 1-888-312-6806. The suspect(s) then asks for personal information to try and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The public is reminded to never provide any personal information over the phone or online, including date of birth, social security numbers, credit card information, bank account information, or any other information to any person whose identity they have not confirmed.

If you believe you have been contacted by a person involved in a scam, either by phone or via the internet, call the department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 to report the activity.