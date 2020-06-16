HI Library System Offers Virtual Summer Reading Program

COVID-19 will limit summer activities across the board, but not the Hawai‘i State Public Library System’s 2020 Virtual Summer Reading Program, which began Monday and runs through August 31.

The expanded online Summer Reading Program allows all readers, from keiki to kupuna, the flexibility to explore creativity and imagination using an easy mobile phone app, the library system said in a press release. Virtual activities, programs, and crafts are offered, along with a challenge to read and log 1,000 minutes.

For every 100 minutes of reading logged, library patrons are rewarded with a virtual badge, a downloadable activity, and an automatic entry in the lucky prize drawing. The more you read, the better your chances to win the grand prize drawing, which will provide four roundtrip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. The prize is courtesy of the airline.

“Ignite your imagination through fairy tales, fantasy, crafts, artwork, sewing, writing, poetry, music, photography, and more,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “This summer is the perfect time to download ebooks, audiobooks, and e-magazines. If you don’t already have a library card, no problem. Everyone can now apply for a library card online and participate in our Summer Reading Program. Read and log your minutes online, and help us reach our statewide reading goal of 10 million minutes.”

To register, visit librarieshawaii.org/SummerReading. Hawai‘i’s Summer Reading Program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawaii and the library’s 2020 Summer Reading Sponsors.