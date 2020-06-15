Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program Launched

The application period for the Kīlauea Recovery Grant Program is now open.

The Hawai‘i County Council authorized the program to allow nonprofit organizations to apply for recovery funding to address damages suffered by the 2018 Kīlauea eruption.

“The new grant program is part of Puna’s roadmap to recovery,” said Puna Councilwoman Ashley Kierkiewicz, who introduced the bill authorizing the program. “Community is still reeling from the devastation brought by the Kīlauea eruption, but knows what it needs to bounce forward.”

Qualifying nonprofit organizations will have until 4:30 p.m. on July 24 to apply. The program is supported by recovery funds provided by the State. Grants are capped at $500,000.

“I am honored to have worked with the Recovery Team to design a tool that empowers community to act,” Kierkiewicz added. “By leveraging this program, residents can implement community-based solutions that address the unique challenges they are seeing on the ground.”

Applications and supporting documentation can be mailed to the Recovery Team at:

25 Aupuni St., Room 1301, Hilo, Hawai‘i 96720

Grants may be used for capital improvement purposes as long as the structure, property, fixture, or road was destroyed, damaged, or shown to be at risk by the eruption. Grantees must show that the properties or improvements were properly permitted and in compliance with State and County laws prior to the eruption.

For more information, and to access application documents, visit: http://recovery.hawaiicounty.gov/resources/recovery-grants.

For questions regarding the overall grant process, submittal process and/or items on the checklist, contact Patti Pinto, Recovery Assistant, at 808-961-8500 or [email protected]