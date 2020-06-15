HPD Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Teenaged Girl

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who as been reported missing.

Tanaiyah Hao-Kallio was last seen in the Kona area on May 24, at approximately 6:15 p.m., according to Hawaii Police Department Monday. The teen is described as having a fair complexion, 5-feet-9-inches, weighing about 150 pounds, with medium-length straight black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who may have information about Hao-Kallio’s whereabouts to contact Officer Travis Bumgardner of the Area II Kona Patrol via email at [email protected] or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.