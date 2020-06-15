Big Island Woman Charged Following Collision

Hawaiʻi Island Police have charged Keola Kama, 29, with attempted murder after an incident that took place on the morning of Saturday, June 13, and left a 30-year-old male and a 20-year-old female in critical condition.

Kama faces two counts each of attempted murder in the second degree and accidents involving death or serious bodily injury, one count each of attempted murder in the first degree, criminal property damage in the first degree, driving without a license, and no motor vehicle insurance.

The incident in question occurred shortly after 9 a.m. when Kona patrol officers responded to a reported traffic accident on Kuakini Highway fronting the entrance to Old Kona Airport Park.

Upon arrival, officers located the victims on the east side shoulder of the highway. Witnesses reported that the responsible vehicle, a silver Acura 4-door sedan, which was driven by Kama, had struck a moped and it’s two occupants.

Kama is being held in lieu of $215,500 bail pending her initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, June 15 in Kona District Court.