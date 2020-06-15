Big Island Firework Sales Begin June 29

Big Islanders can begin buying fireworks for Independence Day with some restrictions beginning June 29.

Fire Chief Darren Rosario announced that consumer fireworks may be purchased at various retailers across the island until Saturday, July 4, at 8 p.m. According to American Promotional Events/TNT who will supply these retailers, there will be no paper firecrackers, which require permits to purchase and use, available for sale.

Big Island residents who have firecrackers on hand and would like to set them off during this time may purchase a permit from the fire department by calling 808-932-2911 to set up an appointment. Permits are not required for novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Firecrackers (with a valid permit), and consumer firework are allowed to be set off during the approved hours of 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July only. It is unlawful to buy, sell, possess, or set off any Aerial Luminary Device, such as Sky Lanterns and Hawai‘i Lanterns. Any person in possession of any Aerial Luminary Device who would like to dispose of it with amnesty can contact the Fire Department at 808-932-2911.

The following actions are illegal:

Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework

Throw firework from a vehicle

Set off any firework at any time not within the time period

Set off any firework within 1,000 feet of any operating hospital, nursing home, home for the elderly, or animal hospital

Set off any firework on school property

Set off any firework on any highway, alley, street, sidewalk; in any park; or within 1,000 feet of a church during services

It is also against the law for any person to offer for sale, sell, or give any firework to minors, or for any minor to possess, sell, set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any firework except under the immediate supervision of an adult.

The Hawaii Fire Department also asks everyone to do their part to prevent fires and injuries caused by fireworks by following this list of guidelines:

Have a water hose connected to a water source or a fire extinguisher readily available. Wet down surrounding brush prior to setting off fireworks if necessary.

Children playing with fireworks shall be under adult supervision at all times. Even the smallest of fireworks can cause serious and sometimes fatal injuries.

Fireworks should be set off in a safe area away from dry grass, buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials.

Dispose of used fireworks properly by soaking in water prior to disposal.

Anyone interested in disposing of unwanted or damaged fireworks can call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-932-2911 for further information to schedule a pickup. Do not drop off fireworks at local fire stations.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public fire displays this year. For more information on the purchasing of fireworks permits, disposal of fireworks, or tips on the safe use of fireworks, call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-932-2911.