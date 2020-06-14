Ali‘i Drive Culvert Replacement Drives Traffic Changes

The Ali‘i Drive Culvert Replacement Project will alter traffic on the road beginning Wednesday, June 17.

The existing double-cell culvert bridging the Waiaha Drainageway on Ali‘i Drive, adjacent to the Kona Tiki Hotel, is being demolished, and a temporary bridge has been installed as crews work on building a new bridge, a County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works press release said.

Starting Wednesday, DPW will shift northbound traffic on Ali‘i Drive onto the temporary bridge with southbound traffic continuing to use the existing lane on Ali‘i Drive. The traffic pattern is expected to be in place 24 hours a day for three weeks, until July 8, weather and construction conditions permitting, DPW said.

Motorists are advised that the speed limit will be reduced to 15 mph through the construction/detour zone and that they should drive with extra caution in the work zone. Pedestrians on the mauka side of Ali’i Drive will be detoured through the temporary bridge pedestrian walkway. Electronic message boards and road signs will advise motorists of the traffic flow change and speed limit reduction, according to the press release.

Built in 1937, the existing culvert is only 20 feet wide and has become severely corroded due to its proximity and exposure to the shoreline, DPW continued. The new culvert and bridge will have a wider stream flow opening, a longer span, and wider lane bridge with wider shoulders for pedestrians and bicyclists while reducing flood hazards in the area. The culvert replacement project has an estimated completion date of May 2021.

If there are any questions or concerns, call Isemoto Contracting at 808-329-8051.