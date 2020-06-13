DOFAW to Begin Issuing Hunting Licenses, Stamps

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) district and administrative offices will begin issuing hunting licenses and stamps for the new hunting season beginning June 15.

The hunting season runs from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. A valid hunting license is required for hunting on public and private lands.

Hunters may also purchase their hunting licenses and stamps by credit card using any computer with an internet connection via the State of Hawai’i website at http://www.ehawaii.gov/ huntinglicense/.

For additional information, call your local DOFAW offices at the following phone numbers: