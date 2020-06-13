Big Island Road Closures: June 13-19

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced road and lane closures for the week of June 13-15. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Li‘ili‘i Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 9 and 13, on Saturday, June 13, through Friday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SPONSORED VIDEO

PUNA

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 18 and 22, on Saturday, June 13, through Friday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, June 13, through Friday, June 19, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, on Tuesday, June 16, through Friday, June 19, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Pa‘auilo Makai Road and Kaunanano Road, on Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation and bridge structure work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 38 and 40, between Akasaki Road and Kalopa Lower Road, on Saturday, June 13, through Friday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SOUTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 63 and 67, on Saturday, June 13, through Friday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA

Closure of single lane at a time on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 93 and 97, on Saturday, June 13, through Friday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for storm drain inspection and cleaning. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).