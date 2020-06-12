Search in North Kohala Continues Another Day for Missing Diver

The search for a missing free diver along the North Kohala coast has been extended into today.

As of this morning, the Hawai‘i Fire Department will continue the search for Malcolm Davis alone. All outside operations have ceased, according to HFD Battalion Chief Michael Grace.

Davis has been missing offshore of Mahukona State Park since June 9. Grace said Davis was with a dive partner that morning and at one point, the two divers were separated.

HFD received a call about the 20-year-old’s disappearance at approximately 11:30 a.m. From the day of the report to Thursday, the US Coast Guard assisted with the search.

HFD performed air and ground searches as well as had dive teams in the water. Grace said the Coast Guard pulled its resources after Thursday’s search.

Water conditions the day Davis disappeared were moderate. Grace added that the North Kohala Coast is known for its strong currents.

Aside from search and rescue personnel, Grace said, there were at least 100 people walking the shoreline Thursday.

“They wanted to see what they could do,” he said.

A Facebook page, Aloha for Malcolm, was created to allow the Big Island community a way to provide love and support to the Davis family. Residents have reached out to provide meals. A Waimea family therapist offered his services free of charge to anyone affected by the 20-year-old’s disappearance.

The family has also provided information and updates regarding the search for the 20-year-old.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.