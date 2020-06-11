Wind Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Ka‘ū, Puna, South Hilo, North Hilo, Hāmākua, North Kohala and South Kohala Districts through Friday morning.

A wind advisory means sustained winds of 25 to 35 MPH with localized gusts over 45 MPH are expected.

Residents are advised to take the time to secure or bring indoors any items currently outside that may be affected by high wind.