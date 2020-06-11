HPD Seeks Three Missing Siblings

Justin Brian Soares Jr.

Police are asking for public assistance to locate three missing siblings. They were last seen in the Pāhoa area on Tuesday, June 9.

Police were contacted by investigators from the Child Welfare Services who were in the process of retrieving the siblings from the residence to reevaluate their placement. It was reported that the children left the residence together on foot prior to the arrival of Child Welfare Services.

Justin Brian Soares Jr., 12, is the youngest of the three and was last seen leaving his Alamihi Street residence in Hawaiian Beaches Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m. He is described as approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing around 132 pounds, with medium length black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue basketball type shorts, a blue flannel blanket, and black Crocs footwear. Justin Jr. may be in the company of his siblings Justina and Justice, all of whom left the residence together.

Justina Soares is a 14-year-old female standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Justice Soares is a 16-year-old female, standing about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing about 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810, via email at [email protected] or call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.