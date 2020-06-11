Big Island Weekend Road Closures, June 12 to June 14

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

PUNA: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 18 and 22 on Saturday, June 13 through Friday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SPONSORED VIDEO

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 9 and 13 on Saturday, June 13 through Friday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 38 and 40, between Akasaki Road and Kalopa Lower Road, on Saturday, June 13 through Friday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 63 and 67 on Saturday, June 13 through Friday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 93 and 97 on Saturday, June 13 through Friday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for storm drain inspection and cleaning. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEA‘AU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard on Saturday, June 13 through Friday, June 19, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.