Search Continues for Missing Free Diver Offshore in North Kohala

By Tiffany DeMasters
June 10, 2020, 7:37 AM HST (Updated June 10, 2020, 8:12 AM)
A search continues after a free diver was reported missing offshore of Mahukona State Park in North Kohala.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received the initial call on the missing diver at approximately 11:18 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arriving at the beach park, the Company from North Kohala performed a shoreline ground search. Ocean Safety Jet Ski initiated a shoreline and ocean search.

The US Coast Guard assisted in the search and rescue operations in the USCG Dolphin helicopter. HFD suspended the search at sunset and have resumed their efforts at first light this morning.

This morning, HFD Battalion Chief Michael Grace said the search would continue for three days.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

