Human Remains Discovered on Idaho Property are Missing Children, Family Says

Human remains found in rural Idaho belong to 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his half-sister Tylee Ryan, 17, who have been missing since September, relatives confirmed today.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the bodies, which were found Tuesday on Chad Daybell’s property, husband to the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, who is currently being held in Madison County Jail on child abandonment charges. Daybell faces two counts of evidence destruction, alteration or concealment.

JJ’s and Tylee’s families provided a joint statement to FOXI 13 in Utah, which states: “The Woodcocks and Ryans are confirming that the human remains found by law enforcement on Chad Daybell’s property are indeed our beloved JJ and Tylee. We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were taken from us, and only hope that they died without pain and suffering. Once officially confirmed, statements from Rexburg Police, the Medical Examiner and the FBI will be released…”

Police began searching for the children in November after relatives raised concerns on their whereabouts. In January, Vallow was issued a court order to produce JJ and Tylee. Vallow never appeared and was later located with Daybell on Kaua‘i by local authorities. Vallow was arrested on charges of desertion of nonsupport of dependent children, obstructing officers and contempt of court. Vallow was extradited by Madison County days after her arrest.

Daybell was booked into jail in Fremont County. He remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail. Two criminal complaints allege Daybell willfully concealed or aided and abetted in the willful concealment of human remains, “knowing that said human remains were about to be produced, used and/or discovered as evidence in a felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by the law, with the intent to prevent it from being so produced, used and/or discovered.”