Power Restored to Customers in Honoka‘a Area

By Big Island Now
June 10, 2020, 10:34 AM HST (Updated June 10, 2020, 3:23 PM)
Power has been restored to Hawaiian Electric customers in the Ahualoa area of Honoka‘a.

Approximately 919 customers lost power this morning. Power was restored within about an hour.  To report an outage, call 808-969-6666.

