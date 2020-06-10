Power Restored to Customers in Honoka‘a Area

Power Restored to Customers in Honoka‘a AreaJune 10, 2020, 10:34 AM HST (Updated June 10, 2020, 3:23 PM)
Power has been restored to Hawaiian Electric customers in the Ahualoa area of Honoka‘a.
Approximately 919 customers lost power this morning. Power was restored within about an hour. To report an outage, call 808-969-6666.
110p Ahualoa/Upper Honokaa update: Power restored to all remaining customers. To report a #BigIslandOutage please call 808-969-6666. Mahalo.
— Hawaiian Electric – Hawaii Island (@HIElectricLight) June 10, 2020
1010a: ~919 customers without power in Ahualoa/Upper Honokaa area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #BigIslandOutageSPONSORED VIDEO
— Hawaiian Electric – Hawaii Island (@HIElectricLight) June 10, 2020