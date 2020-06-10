Big Island DEM to Reopen In-Person Services

The Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management administration offices will reopen to in-person services on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Services to reopen include the Department’s administration, Solid Waste Division administration, the Abandoned and Derelict Vehicles Program (345 Kekūanāoʻa Street, Suite 41, Hilo) and the Wastewater Division administration and Engineering Section (108 Railroad Avenue, Hilo).

SPONSORED VIDEO

Operations will be modified to ensure the safety of both customers and employees. Face coverings will be required. The Department encourages customers to continue to practice social distancing by using the options below:

Payments for Solid Waste and Wastewater services are accepted by phone, mail, or at drop box locations (checks only). Most customer service inquiries can be handled by phone or email.

Mail payments to 345 Kekūanāoʻa Street, Suite 41, Hilo, Hawaiʻi 96720 (attention: Solid Waste Division or Wastewater Division).

Drop Boxes (for checks only) are available at the Department of Water Supply, 345 Kekūanāoʻa Street (in the front circular driveway), or on the exterior wall of the Motor Vehicle Registration Office at the Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi Street, Suite 5, Hilo (by the U.S. Postal Service blue mailbox).

For payments by phone, or if you have a question or want to schedule an appointment, call:

Administration: 808-961-8083

Solid Waste Customer Service: 808-961-8339

Wastewater Customer Service: 808-961-8338

Wastewater Engineering: 808-961-8615

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are recommended. Notary service and engineering services will be by appointment only. Notify the office if you scheduled an appointment but are feeling ill, and it will be rescheduled.