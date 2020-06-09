HPD Arrests 11 For DUI Over Previous Week

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 11 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of June 1 through June 7, 2020. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 367 DUI arrests compared with 506 during the same period last year, a decrease of 27.5%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 2 95 Puna 2 82 Ka’u 0 6 Kona 5 144 South Kohala 2 27 North Kohala 0 8 Island Total 11 367

SPONSORED VIDEO

There have been 344 major accidents so far this year compared with 400 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14%.

To date, there have been nine fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities compared with 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 10% for fatal crashes and 10% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.