Hawai‘i National Bank to Reopen Across the State

Hawai‘i National Bank will reopen all its branches throughout O‘ahu, Maui and the Island of Hawai‘i starting Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced banks and credit unions to shut down many of their locations. With the reopening of all its branches, Hawai‘i National Bank officials say they will be monitoring guidance from the state and federal health officials regarding the coronavirus.

The bank will be open for regular business hours, however, all branches will continue to dedicate the first hour of operations to kūpuna and others considered high-risk by health officials.

Officials say all branch locations will follow social distancing guidelines to encourage six feet of space between customers. Floor decals, special signage and protective teller station shields will be used throughout branches, and additional sanitizing measures will be taken.

Staff will wear protective face masks, and customers are encouraged to do so. Customers may be asked to temporarily remove face masks for identification purposes.

Bank locations and hours can be found at HawaiiNational.bank.