DOH Identifies 6 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday

By Big Island Now
June 9, 2020, 12:13 PM HST (Updated June 9, 2020, 12:13 PM)
The state of Hawai‘i reported six new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 682. All six cases were identified on O‘ahu.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 448
  • Maui: 120
  • Hawai‘i: 81
  • Kaua‘i: 21
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

To date, 84 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. A total of 621 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

