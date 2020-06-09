DOH Identifies 6 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday

DOH Identifies 6 New COVID-19 Cases TuesdayJune 9, 2020, 12:13 PM HST (Updated June 9, 2020, 12:13 PM)
‹
›×
The state of Hawai‘i reported six new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 682. All six cases were identified on O‘ahu.
The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 448
- Maui: 120
- Hawai‘i: 81
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12
To date, 84 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 17 have died. A total of 621 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.