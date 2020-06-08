Applicants Sought for Judiciary’s Disciplinary Board

The Hawai‘i Supreme Court is seeking both attorney and non-attorney applicants to fill six positions on the Disciplinary Board. Applicants from all islands are invited to apply.

The term of each position is three years, beginning July 1, 2020. Board members serve without compensation, but travel is reimbursed.

The Hawai‘i Supreme Court Disciplinary Board oversees the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates allegations of attorney misconduct and incapacity, and recommends appropriate action to the Hawai‘i Supreme Court to effectuate the purposes of its Disciplinary Rules.

Qualifications for Disciplinary Board positions include sound judgment, and a willingness and ability to devote time to perform necessary duties, including learning the procedures, methods and functions of the Board. Other qualifications include experience in specialized areas that will aid in the evaluation and analysis of complaints and recommendations for discipline.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The application deadline is June 15. Those interested should submit a resumé and letter to:

Sidney Ayabe

Nominating Committee

Supreme Court of Hawaii

P.O. Box 26436

Honolulu, HI 96825