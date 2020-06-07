No Injuries Reported after Honoka‘a Home Damaged in Fire

No injuries were reported after a Honoka‘a home was heavily damaged in a fire Sunday morning.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received a call regarding a structure fire at approximately 9:10 a.m. on the 45-000 block of Opuhe Road. The structure was already heavily involved with flames when crews arrived five minutes after the initial 911 call.

“The fire was difficult to extinguish due to dense vegetation preventing access and split level construction,” HFD stated in a press release Sunday afternoon.

However, HFD officials say, firefighters’ “quick actions and hard work” saved the detached carport and vehicle located inside, as well as prevented the spread of the blaze to a nearby residence.

SPONSORED VIDEO

All residents had safely exited the home and no injuries were reported.

HFD described the structure as a single-family residence with a detached carport and machine shop located below the main living area. Officials report approximately $146,250 in damage.