DOH Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports two new COVID-19 cases as of Sunday afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 675.

The Big Island has had zero active coronavirus cases in several days. Of the 81 affected individuals, all have recovered. An active case is defined by the DOH as an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being monitored.

“As the Island and State of Hawaii goes forward, please know the importance of continuing to follow the policies of physical distancing, gatherings, face coverings, and cleanliness,” Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency advised.

Over the past three days, 20 new cases have cropped up on O‘ahu after several weeks of a downward trend statewide.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“In moving forward, know that the Coronavirus threat is still out there and we must continue to follow the preventive policies to protect yourself and the community,” Civil Defense states.

COVID-19 cases county by county are as follows:

Hawai‘i County: 81

Honolulu County: 441

Kaua‘i County: 21

Maui County: 120