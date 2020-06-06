DOH Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases For Second Straight Day

By Big Island Now
June 6, 2020, 12:52 PM HST (Updated June 6, 2020, 12:52 PM)
For the second day in a row, Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Of those new cases, eight were identified on O‘ahu and one was designated out-of-state. The county-by-county case count is as follows:

  • Honolulu: 439
  • Maui: 120
  • Hawai‘i: 81
  • Kaua‘i: 21
  • Pending: 0
  • Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12

To date, 83 people have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 have died. A total of 616 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

