DOH Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases For Second Straight Day

DOH Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases For Second Straight DayJune 6, 2020, 12:52 PM HST (Updated June 6, 2020, 12:52 PM)
For the second day in a row, Hawai‘i Department of Health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Of those new cases, eight were identified on O‘ahu and one was designated out-of-state. The county-by-county case count is as follows:
- Honolulu: 439
- Maui: 120
- Hawai‘i: 81
- Kaua‘i: 21
- Pending: 0
- Out-of-State Diagnoses: 12
To date, 83 people have been hospitalized statewide as a result of COVID-19 infection, and 17 have died. A total of 616 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.