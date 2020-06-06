Big Island Road and Lane Closures

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Roadwork may be affected Thursday, June 11, in observance of King Kamehameha I Day, unless permitted. Special use lanes will not be operational on Thursday as well.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

1) HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

2) KAU

Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 41 and 43, on Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

3) PUNA

Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 20 and 25, on Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

1) HAMAKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Paauilo Makai Road and Kaunanano Road, on Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation and bridge structure work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

2) HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 14, on Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

3) HAMAKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 40 and 42, between Kalopa Lower Road and Miulana Place, on Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

1) PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

2) PUNA

Closure of a single lane on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10 and 18, on Saturday, June 6, through Friday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

1) NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, June 8, through Friday, June 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).