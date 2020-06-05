State Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, including four older cases that were added to the tally.

The five new cases were identified on O‘ahu, as were two of the older cases. One previous case was reported on Maui and the other on Kaua‘i.

The county-by-county case total is as follows:

Honolulu: 431

Maui: 120

Hawai‘i: 81

Kaua‘i: 21

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 11

To date, 83 people have been hospitalized statewide as a result of the virus, while 17 have died. A total of 614 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.