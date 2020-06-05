Public Urged to be Wary of Social Media Rumors

Rumors of out-of-state protesters coming to Hawai‘i to start trouble have been swirling social media.

According to a Facebook post by Honolulu Police Department, officials say they’ve received multiple inquires about social media posts saying “mainland agitators are on O‘ahu to participate in local protests.”

HPD has received multiple inquiries about social media posts saying that mainland agitators are on Oahu to participate…

HPD along with law enforcement agencies across the state advise these are rumors and residents should only rely on official sources of information for the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues involving government agencies and their responses.

“While social media can be helpful in distributing information broadly, everyone knows there are countless examples of where social media platforms have spread misinformation through false postings,” said Hawaii State Attorney General Clare Connors. “We encourage readers and viewers to be discerning, to rely only on official sources of information and to avoid getting caught up in the dissemination of rumors and/or gossip online.”

Law enforcement agencies constantly monitor activities associated with groups and individuals planning to insert themselves inappropriately or illegally into activities in the state.