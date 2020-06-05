Dry Fog Sanitation Implemented in Correctional Facilities to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

The Department of Public Safety is working to clear “hotspots” in prison populations as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

PSD’s Hawai‘i Correctional Industries (HCI) recently partnered with Hawai‘i Unified (Hui Restoration), which holds proprietary rights for a patented dry fog sanitation system. The dry fog creates an antimicrobial barrier that continues to kill pathogens such as mold, bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19, for up to 90 days, according to a Department of Public Safety press release.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The sanitation solution out-performs other disinfectant routines, is non-toxic, is EPA and FDA approved, and does not damage electronic mechanisms, the release said. This dry fog method was applied in high traffic areas at the Maui Community Correctional Center, O‘ahu Community Correctional Center, and the Halawa Correctional Facility, including inmate intake areas and inside inmate transport vehicles, the release said.

PSD is in the process of scheduling applications at other facilities statewide, according to the press release. HCI is offering this service to all county, state and federal government agencies and will then eventually open services to the public.