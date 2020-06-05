Big Island Wanted List

Big Island Wanted ListJune 5, 2020, 10:35 AM HST (Updated June 5, 2020, 10:35 AM)
The following is a portion of the Hawai‘i County wanted list.
Misty Campos, 37, Kailua-Kona
Shaun H. Candaroma, 49, Hilo
Rickelle L. Canencia, 50, Hilo
John M. Canfield, 28, Kea‘au
Phillip Cannady, Unknown, Vancouver, WA
Melissa Cannard, 50, Hilo
Jaycen Cann-Ferreira, 29, Hilo
Matthew L. Canter, 29, Kealakekua
Wade E. Caravalho, 42, Kea‘au
Harold E. Cardenas, 59, Mountain View
Victor M.M. Cardenas, 42, Kailua-Kona
Paul J. Cardines, 40, Hilo
Yecthari E. Cares Vargas, 60, Kailua-Kona
Raven K. Carlsmith, 27, Pāhoa
Ronald H. Carlson, 54, Honoka‘a
Benajmin M. Carpenter, 44, Honoka‘a
John C. Carpenter, Unknown, Hilo
Joseph R. Carrion, 38, Waikoloa
Fortino Carrionsoria, 49, Kailua-Kona
David T. Carroll, 49, Waikoloa
Patrick T. Carroll, 45, Kailua-Kona
Clesson K. Carson, 61, Hilo
Cheyenne M. Carter, 36, Kurtistown
Jerry D. Carter, 79, Hilo
Jessica E. Carvalho, 36, Pāhoa
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.