Big Island Wanted List

The following is a portion of the Hawai‘i County wanted list.

Misty Campos, 37, Kailua-Kona

Shaun H. Candaroma, 49, Hilo

Rickelle L. Canencia, 50, Hilo

John M. Canfield, 28, Kea‘au

Phillip Cannady, Unknown, Vancouver, WA

Melissa Cannard, 50, Hilo

Jaycen Cann-Ferreira, 29, Hilo

Matthew L. Canter, 29, Kealakekua

Wade E. Caravalho, 42, Kea‘au

Harold E. Cardenas, 59, Mountain View

Victor M.M. Cardenas, 42, Kailua-Kona

Paul J. Cardines, 40, Hilo

Yecthari E. Cares Vargas, 60, Kailua-Kona

Raven K. Carlsmith, 27, Pāhoa

Ronald H. Carlson, 54, Honoka‘a

Benajmin M. Carpenter, 44, Honoka‘a

John C. Carpenter, Unknown, Hilo

Joseph R. Carrion, 38, Waikoloa

Fortino Carrionsoria, 49, Kailua-Kona

David T. Carroll, 49, Waikoloa

Patrick T. Carroll, 45, Kailua-Kona

Clesson K. Carson, 61, Hilo

Cheyenne M. Carter, 36, Kurtistown

Jerry D. Carter, 79, Hilo

Jessica E. Carvalho, 36, Pāhoa

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kokua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.