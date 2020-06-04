Police Seek Public’s Help Finding Teenage Girl

Hawaiʻi Police seek the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing.

Aidyn Grace Makana Cruse was last seen in the Hilo area on May 23 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

She is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, 147 pounds, having a fair complexion, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She wears prescription glasses and has braces.

Aidyn was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeved T-shirt with the word “obey” on it and red roses on the sleeves, black athletic shorts, and black slip-on sandals.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Aidyn is asked to contact Officer James Steffen of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810, via email at [email protected] or the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.