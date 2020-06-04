DOH Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

By Big Island Now
June 4, 2020, 12:06 PM HST (Updated June 4, 2020, 12:06 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports 2 new COVID-19 cases as of this afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 655.

One of the new cases was identified on Oahu and the other was a Hawai‘i resident diagnosed outside of the state. No new positive cases have been identified on the Big Island for several days.

The breakdown of case numbers by county is listed below:

Honolulu County: 423
Hawai‘i County: 81
Maui County: 119
Kaua‘i County: 20

