DOH Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports 2 new COVID-19 cases as of this afternoon, bringing the statewide total to 655.

One of the new cases was identified on Oahu and the other was a Hawai‘i resident diagnosed outside of the state. No new positive cases have been identified on the Big Island for several days.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The breakdown of case numbers by county is listed below:

Honolulu County: 423

Hawai‘i County: 81

Maui County: 119

Kaua‘i County: 20