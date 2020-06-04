Big Island Road Closures, June 6 to June 12

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 41 and 43 on Saturday, June 6 through Friday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PUNA: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 20 and 25 on Saturday, June 6 through Friday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 14 on Saturday, June 6 through Friday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 40 and 42, between Kalopa Lower Road and Miulana Place, on Saturday, June 6 through Friday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions, between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, June 6 through Friday, June 12 over a 24-hour period for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA: Closure of a single lane on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10 and 18 on Saturday, June 6 through Friday, June 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance.