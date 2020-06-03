Sushi Hawai‘i to Open in Pāhoa

A new sushi restaurant is opening in the Puna Kai Shopping Center this Friday.

Sushi Hawai‘i is a new “design your own sushi” takeout restaurant. Along with social distancing and safety measures in place, there will be giveaways with every purchase and live music outside by Loeka & Friends.

Sushi Hawai‘i is a fast, casual concept where customers can build their own sushi rolls or bowls from behind plexiglass.

Sushi Chef and Owner Kaikili Roldan has worked in a variety of fine dining restaurants, including an apprenticeship under sushi master Norio Yamamoto, according to a restaurant press release. He decided to open his restaurant in the Pāhoa area, where he grew up.

“I knew opening my first restaurant wouldn’t be easy, but the COVID-19 pandemic has really thrown us a loop,” Roldan said. “After a lot of delays, but also a lot of support from our community, we’re confident that we can safely open with social distancing and other safety measures in place.”

Along with sushi rolls and bowls, the restaurant will offer take-home sushi bakes and sushi cakes by special order. Customers will be able to order in-person, online or by phone. See the full menu online.

Sushi Hawai‘i is located in the Puna Kai Shopping Center at the intersection of Pāhoa Village Road and Kahakai Boulevard. Grand opening hours will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular hours, starting Saturday, June 6, will be from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. six days a week. The restaurant will be closed Tuesday.