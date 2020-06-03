Minnesota AG to Upgrade Murder Charge Against Former Officer in George Floyd’s Death

The Minnesota Attorney General plans to elevate charges against a former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck as he begged for air. Three other officers at the scene at the time will also be charged, according to a report from Minneapolis newspaper’s Star Tribune this morning.

According to the newspaper article, former officer Derek Chauvin is now facing a charge of second-degree murder for incidents that transpired on May 25, which ultimately led to the death of Floyd. The three officers who were also present that day — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — will be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Floyd’s death has caused a surge of outrage throughout the United States, with thousands of protesters standing in solidarity against police violence and the killing of black and brown individuals in police custody.

Protestors have also gathered on Hawai‘i Island. On Sunday, hundreds waived signs along Ka‘ahumanu Highway and on Tuesday hundreds of people came together in Hilo along Kanoelehua Avenue to wave signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jordan Christopher captured aerial footage of Hilo’s protest, which showed hundreds of people lined along the roadway and in the grassy median waving signs.