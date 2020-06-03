Fire in Hilo Home Contained to Kitchen

No injuries were reported after crews extinguished a blaze isolated to the kitchen in a Hilo home.

Hawai‘i Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 2:46 Tuesday afternoon on East Mamaki Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke coming from the windows of the structure.

The homeowner on scene told fire crews there was a fire in the kitchen from one of the light fixtures and smoke had spread throughout the house. After entering the kitchen, firefighters discovered three- to four-feet tall flames coming from the floor.

The fire was isolated to the kitchen area, however, smoke was rapidly getting thicker.

“Firefighters made rapid entry with a fire extinguisher and an attack hose line was deployed in case of need,” HFD officials stated in a press release.

The fire was extinguished using a 20-pound extinguisher. Windows and doors were opened for ventilation and to fan out the smoke.

Fire crews used a thermal imaging camera to locate further signs of heat or flames, which none were found. Firefighters also checked out a crawl space and found no signs of fire there as well.

The fire is under investigation. HFD reports the fire caused about $13,863 in damages.