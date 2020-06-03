Annual Waimea Fall Festival Canceled Due to Pandemic

The annual Waimea Fall Festival, hosted by Waimea Athletics, has been canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Due to concerns for the health and safety of our participants, volunteers, and our community, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event,” said Melissa Samura, Waimea Athletics event director and volunteer coordinator.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 10, Samura said the festival slated to be held on Oct. 9, 2021.

In lieu of the festival, Waimea Athletics is conducting a community sports equipment fund drive through June 19. All monetary donations, which are tax-deductible, will be used to purchase sports equipment that will be donated to South Kohala keiki and their families.

“We want to make sure our island families have the proper equipment to remain active throughout the summer, so once we’re able to host athletic events, they’ll be ready to go,” said Samura.

To make a donation, or for more information, contact Melissa Samura at [email protected]