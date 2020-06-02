KTA Shaka Program Offers Keiki Activity Program

In an effort to provide kids of all ages something fun to do over the summer, KTA Super Stores has partnered with ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, Shaka Tea, and the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center–Youth Arts Series to create the SHAKA (Summer Home Adventures & Keiki Activities) with KTA program, a series of weekly online activities for the month of June.

This series of classes will include DIY, how-to, or educational activities for everyone. All can participate, no matter their age or home island.

The weekly activities are designed to help keep participants busy, positive, and engaged as they adjust to a different sort of school break, KTA said in a press release.

“Summer is such an important time in kids’ lives,” said KTA Super Stores President Toby Taniguchi. “They’ve endured so many difficulties over the past few months, so we wanted to give Hawai‘i’s keiki something to really look forward to during the month of June. These activities are designed to be engaging and educational, with the added element of excitement at the opportunity to win prizes.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

How it works:

Each week, KTA partners will post an activity on their social media pages. After completing the activity, participants will post a photo of their finished masterpiece on social media and tag @ktasuperstores plus that week’s host and hashtag the post #SHAKAwithKTA.

ALL participants will receive a special KTA Mascot keychain and will be entered to win one of ten $20 KTA gift cards, as well as prizes from each week’s activity host. Ten winners for each activity will be selected randomly at the end of the submission period. Participants can enter every week to win up to $80 in KTA gift cards.

All social media accounts that are participating must be public and following @ktasuperstores and the host of the week to be eligible to win. In observance of social distancing, all prizes will be mailed to the participant at the end of the promotion. Participants must provide an email and valid state of Hawai‘i mailing address to receive their prize. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win.

For a more detailed list of the Official Rules of the contest, visit ktasuperstores.com/promotions.