High Surf Advisory For Big Island

High Surf Advisory For Big IslandJune 2, 2020, 9:26 AM HST (Updated June 2, 2020, 9:26 AM)
‹
›×
The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a high surf advisory for south-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island for North and South Kona, Ka‘ū, and Puna.
A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death. Expect the surf to rise overnight and peak from 8 to 12 feet.
Due to the advisory, the following are issued:
- Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous
- Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
- Boaters and shoreline residents must secure property before impact from the waves.