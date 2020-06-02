High Surf Advisory For Big Island

By Big Island Now
June 2, 2020, 9:26 AM HST (Updated June 2, 2020, 9:26 AM)
The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a high surf advisory for south-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island for North and South Kona, Ka‘ū, and Puna.

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death. Expect the surf to rise overnight and peak from 8 to 12 feet.

Due to the advisory, the following are issued:

  • Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous
  • Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
  • Boaters and shoreline residents must secure property before impact from the waves.
