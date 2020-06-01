Surfer Suffers Shark Bite in Kaua‘i Waters

Surfer Suffers Shark Bite in Kaua‘i WatersJune 1, 2020, 10:40 AM HST (Updated June 1, 2020, 10:40 AM)
Kaua‘i County has closed Davidsons Beach in Kekaha due to a reported shark attack that occurred on the morning of Monday, June 1, 2020.
Ocean Safety officials said a male surfer of the island was bitten on the right hand by what is believed to be a tiger shark at around 8:30 a.m. Emergency personnel transferred the victim to Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Hospital.
Davidsons Beach is closed indefinitely due to the attack.