Surfer Suffers Shark Bite in Kaua‘i Waters

Kaua‘i County has closed Davidsons Beach in Kekaha due to a reported shark attack that occurred on the morning of Monday, June 1, 2020.

Ocean Safety officials said a male surfer of the island was bitten on the right hand by what is believed to be a tiger shark at around 8:30 a.m. Emergency personnel transferred the victim to Kaua‘i Veterans Memorial Hospital.

Davidsons Beach is closed indefinitely due to the attack.