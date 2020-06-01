Puna Kai to Hold Openings For Several Businesses in June

Puna Kai Shopping Center is holding openings for several businesses in early June.

Sushi HI’s Grand Opening will be on Friday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will offer giveaways with each purchase on Grand Opening day. Sushi HI is a fast-casual concept offering customizable sushi rolls and bowls, with an emphasis on quality ingredients, according to a Puna Kai press release. Sushi HI will offer takeout orders and phone ordering with curbside pickup. Learn more about Sushi HI online. Business hours are10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Island Photo will have its Soft Opening on Monday, June 8. Island Photo is a studio/workshop offering fine-art quality printing, matting and framing, photo editing and more, according to a Puna Kai press release. Learn more online. Island Photo’s business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Black Lava Vape Pāhoa will hold its Soft Opening on Monday, June 1. Its Grand Opening event, which will include customer giveaways, will be on Friday, June 5. Black Lava Vape Pahoa is the Big Island’s newest full-service one-stop vape shop, according to a Puna Kai press release. Learn more online. Black Lava Vape’s business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Puna Kai Shopping Center is the Big Island’s newest community shopping center, located in the heart of Pāhoa. Puna Kai will be anchored by a 35,000 Malama Market grocery store and will offer restaurants, retailers, a fitness center and more. For information about tenants, go online.