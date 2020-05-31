Free Community Dinner at La‘i‘ōpua Community Center

Kohanaiki is offering a drive-through community meal on Thursday, June 4.

The free dinner will consist of Japanese beef short rib and vegetable curry, rice, and cucumber carrot namasu. Pick-up begins at 5 p.m. until the food is gone. The drive-through is located at the La‘i‘ōpua Community Center, located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive in Kailua-Kona.

Volunteers will deliver food to vehicles, and ask those who participate in the meal remain in their cars. One meal is available per person present in the vehicle. There are no mass pick-ups.