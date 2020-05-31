DPW Reopening Several Offices in Hilo, Kona

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works (DPW) is phasing the reopening of its Building, Engineering, and Administration Division offices in Hilo and Kona to walk-in traffic starting Monday, June 1. The department has remained operational since the offices were closed to walk-in traffic on March 24 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Safety measures will be in place upon the offices reopening. As part of the first phase of reopening the Building Division in Hilo and Kona will allow one person at the door at a time with six-foot social distancing in effect. The Engineering Division in Hilo and Kona will also allow one person at a time while the Administration Division in Hilo will allow up to three people at a time at the counter with social distancing measures in place. Visitors will be required to wear face coverings and use provided hand sanitizer upon entering the offices.

The Building Division in both Hilo and Kona are making modifications to their offices in order to fully reopen to the public. The division requests that general inquiries continue to be made by phone or email to limit in-person interaction, and personnel will strive to respond within one business day, according to a DPW press release. Those applicants needing a consultation should call or email to make an appointment.

Until the modifications are complete, the following protocol is still in effect:

Permit and document submittal drop-off boxes will still be utilized.

All applications need to include the applicant’s name, email, and contact phone number.

Appointments for in-person meetings can be made online.

For questions or concerns contact the Department of Public Works by phone at 808-961-8321 or email [email protected].