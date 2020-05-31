Civil Defense Rolls Back Big Island COVID-19 Case Total

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense has retracted a reported case of COVID-19, bringing the Big Island tally back to 81. In a release Sunday morning, Civil Defense said a false positive was identified by the state Department of Health.

Of those who’ve tested positive on the Big Island, all 81 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered, meaning there remains zero active cases of the virus islandwide. As of Saturday morning, the total number of people tested on Hawai‘i Island to date is 7,688.

Drive-through testing for North Kona and an O`hana Food Service for Ka`u are scheduled for Monday, June 1.