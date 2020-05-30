Mayor Clarifies Use of Parks, Pools and Group Sporting Activities in New Rule

More public facilities are opening up under a new rule issued by Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim.

Kim issued an Emergency Rule on Friday that reopens certain parks and recreational facilities, including all rodeo areas, the Hilo Drag Strip and the Hilo Skeet Range.

This rule amends Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 4 dated May 6, 2020, related to County parks and recreational facilities (Section II.7) and rescinds Amendment to Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 4 dated May 19, 2020. This rule also extends the Mayor’s Covid-19 Emergency Rules 4 and 5 to June 30, 2020.

Section II.7 of Mayor’s Covid-19 Emergency Rule No. 4, dated May 6, 2020 and Amendment to Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 4 dated May 19, 2020, are hereby rescinded and replaced as follows:

7. Parks and Recreational Facilities:

a. All County of Hawai‘i parks and recreational facilities: (1) listed specifically in Hawai‘i County Code, Chapter 15 Parks & Recreation, Article 3, Section 15-68.1 “parks and recreational facility schedule,” or (2) as defined by Hawai‘i County Code, Chapter 15, Article 1, Section 15-3 as a “park area” or “recreational area” are OPENED from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. pursuant to the following requirements, unless addressed separately hereinafter:

i. Social distancing requirements contained in Governor David Y. Ige’s 8th Supplementary Emergency Proclamation, as amended or superseded, shall be followed

ii. No gathering of more than 10 persons is permitted

iii. No organized sports activities are permitted

iv. No contact sports are permitted

v. No camping or use of any grills is permitted

vi. No erection of canopies larger than 10’x10’ is permitted

vii. No use of pavilions or shade structures is permitted

viii. All permits and reservations for use associated with all park sites and recreational facilities are cancelled through June 30, 2020

ix. Commercial activities may resume, subject to the approval of the Director of Parks and Recreation and provided they adhere to applicable industry standards, CDC guidance, and State and County requirements.

b. The following County of Hawai‘i parks and recreational facilities remain closed to the general public:

i. All community centers and senior centers

ii. All gymnasiums and covered play court facilities and Waiākea Recreation Center

iii. All swimming pools

iv. Hakalau Beach Park (previously closed)

v. Ho‘olulu Complex; excluding the outdoor tennis courts

vi. Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Park (under construction)

vii. Laurence J. Capellas Ballfield (site shared with DOE)

viii. Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens (under construction)

ix. Shipman Gym (site shared with DOE)

x. Waiākea Waena Park (site shared with DOE)

The Director of Parks and Recreation may authorize specific uses of the above-listed facilities for County-operated programs and services.

c. The following County of Hawai‘i parks and recreational facilities remain closed to the general public Mondays through Fridays, for the safe operation of approved childcare programs:

i. Greenwell Park & Sgt. Rodney J. T. Yano Memorial Hall

ii. Waiākea Uka Park & Stanley Costales Waiākea Uka Gym

iii. Waimea Community Center

d. The following County of Hawai‘i parks and recreational facilities may open for specific, limited-term uses pursuant to requests for use approved by the Director of Parks & Recreation:

i. All rodeo arenas

ii. Hilo Drag Strip

iii. Hilo Skeet Range

Requests for use of the above-listed facilities requires a comprehensive plan to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of participants and support individuals that includes, but is not limited to: (1) restrictions on gathering; (2) enforcement of social distancing requirements; (3) strategies for disinfecting/sanitization of all common touch surfaces; and (4) preclusion of spectators, and other considerations as may be applicable to the use/venue.

e. All County cemeteries, including veterans’ cemeteries administered by the County, remain open for visitation during their standard hours of operation.

f. The Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center remains open only for those persons with valid horse stall rental agreements that are actively boarding a horse or storing authorized equipment/supplies at the facility.

g. The Hilo Municipal Golf Course remains open with modified rules for play in effect. The golf pro shop concession and restaurant concession may resume modified operations and hours subject to the approval of the Director of Parks and Recreation

h. All other State or County restrictions related to COVID-19 must be followed, including, but not limited to, applicable quarantine restrictions.

This section is subject to specific park closures as designated by the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation and supersedes any conflicting County of Hawai‘i emergency rule provision.

To request no-cost assistance in providing a safe and healthy business for employees and customers, contact the COVID Task Force on Education and Prevention at 808-935-0031.