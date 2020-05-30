Big Island Weekly Lane Closures: May 30-June 5

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly road and lane closures for the week of May 30 to June 5. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 60, on Saturday, May 30, through Friday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 96 and 0, on Saturday, May 30, through Friday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SPONSORED VIDEO

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Pa‘auilo Makai Road and Kaunanano Road, on Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 13, between Hanawi Street and Hawai‘i Belt Road, on Saturday, May 30, through Friday, June 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

SOUTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 63 and 67, between Hanawi Street and Hawai‘i Belt Road, on Saturday, May 30, through Friday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PĀHOA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shifts on Kea‘au-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, May 30, through Friday, June 5, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).