Suspension of In-Person Services Extended for County DEM Services

The Department of Environmental Management administration offices will be extending the suspension of all in-person services through June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes the department’s administration, Solid Waste Division administration, the Abandoned/Derelict Vehicles Section (345 Kekūanāoʻa Street, Suite 41, Hilo), and the Wastewater Division administration and Engineering Section (108 Railroad Avenue, Hilo). This does not affect the transfer stations, West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill (aka Puʻuanahulu), Hilo Sort Station, and wastewater treatment plants, which remain in operation as usual.

Payments for Solid Waste and Wastewater services are accepted by phone, mail, or drop box locations (checks only). Notary service and engineering services will be by appointment only. All other customer service inquiries will be handled by phone or email.

Mail payments to 345 Kekūanāoʻa Street, Suite 41, Hilo, Hawaiʻi 96720 (attention: Solid Waste Division or Wastewater Division).

Drop Boxes (for checks only) are available at the Department of Water Supply, 345 Kekūanāoʻa Street (in the front circular driveway), or on the exterior wall of the Motor Vehicle Registration Office at the Aupuni Center, 101 Pauahi Street, Suite 5, Hilo (by the US Postal Service blue mailbox).

For payments by phone, questions or looking to schedule an appointment, call:

Administration: 808-961-8083

Solid Waste Customer Service: 808-961-8339

Wastewater Customer Service: 808-961-8338

Wastewater Engineering: 808-961-8615

These social distancing measures are intended to help protect customers, employees, and the island community from COVID-19 infection.