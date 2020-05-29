Māmalahoa Highway to Undergo Road-Widening in Waimea

Traffic will be reduced to one alternating lane of travel while crews continue to work on a road-widening project to Māmalahoa Highway in Waimea.

Work will be done next week. According to the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Engineering Division, traffic will be reduced to one alternating lane of travel at the intersection of Māmalahoa Highway and Hohola Drive starting at 6 p.m. on May 31, through 6 p.m. June 5, weather and construction conditions permitting.

The one lane of alternating travel will be in effect 24 hours a day. Work will consist of removal of the existing road, excavation, installation of new road subbase and base, paving and temporary striping.

There will be a total of three traffic control flag personnel directing traffic 24 hours a day starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday through June 5. One flagger will be stationed on Hohola Drive controlling that intersection in unison with two flaggers on the highway.

Half the Hohola intersection will be rebuilt at a time allowing Hohola Drive residents access to the highway.

All motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians using Māmalahoa Highway at the intersection of Hohola Drive should plan for and expect delays during the alternating lane travel.

Any questions or concerns regarding this project should call the Brandon Adams at Goodfellow Brothers Inc. at 808-887-6511.