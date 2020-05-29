Big Island Weekend Lane Closures: May 29-31

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekend lane closures for May 29-31. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 96 and 0, on Saturday, May 30, through Friday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 60, on Saturday, May 30, through Friday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 13, between Hanawi Street and Hawai‘i Belt Road, on Saturday, May 30, through Friday, June 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SOUTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 63 and 67, between Hanawi Street and Hawai‘i Belt Road, on Saturday, May 30, through Friday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PĀHOA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, May 30, through Friday, June 5, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.