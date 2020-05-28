Efforts Ongoing in Providing Extensions for Expiring Driver’s Licenses

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is working with the Governor’s Office to provide a blanket extension for all driver’s licenses, state identification cards and instruction permits to the end of September to reduce the need for people to gather at driver’s license centers.

This extension will be added to a future supplementary proclamation.

“Thanks to the actions of the majority of our residents, Hawai‘i is one of the best-performing states in the country in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. David Ige. “We remain grateful and cautious as we move towards recovery. Providing an additional extension of credentials will allow our county DMVs to address the backlog that developed over this emergency period while keeping our public servants and community members safe.”

For information on Hawaii County’s licensing services, click here or call 808-961-2222.

Additionally, driver’s licenses or state IDs that expired on or after March 1, 2020, can be used at TSA checkpoints for up to one year after the card’s expiration.

According to the TSA: “If your driver’s license or state-issued ID expired on or after March 1, 2020, and you are unable to renew at your state driver’s license agency, you may still use it as acceptable identification at the checkpoint. TSA will accept expired driver’s licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration.”