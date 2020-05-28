DWS Suspension of In-Person Services Extended

The Department of Water Supply (DWS), County of Hawai‘i has extended the suspension of in-person payment collections and customer service inquiries through June 30.

As a safety precaution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DWS is continuing to accept only telephone, online, auto-payment, mail, or non-cash payments left in a secured DWS payment dropbox.

To pay a water bill online, visit www.hawaiidws.org, click either the “Pay Your Bill Online” or “Pay Online” tab and follow the self-service portal. Customers wishing to pay by telephone should call toll-free 844-216-1994 anytime. There are no fees for these services.

For more information about no-charge payment options, call one of the following Customer Service offices during normal operating hours:

Hilo: 808-961-8060

Waimea: 808-887-3030

Kona: 808-322-0600

Customers can also reach out by email to [email protected]

“DWS is committed to providing essential, safe, and reliable water service,” according to a DWS press release Thursday. “This water continues to undergo routine water-quality testing that shows it meets all state and federal drinking water requirements.”